BRAINARDSVILLE –– Town of Bellmont officials are looking into pursuing a grant that would enable them to upgrade the Brainardsville sewer system in advance of a possible state demand to do so.
Graduation rates for students who entered ninth grade in 2015 in the five northern Franklin County high schools matched or exceeded the statewide average, according to figures released Thursday by the state Education Department.
MALONE –– Downtown Malone could soon be looking a little better, thanks to a grant that will be used to help property owners spruce up their buildings.
MALONE –– No one was injured when a Malone Central School District bus slid into a guardrail on Bare Hill Road early Thursday morning.
MOIRA –– Part of the building that houses the Brushton-Moira Senior Center is owned by the town’s senior citizen organization. The other part is owned by the town of Moira. Recently, the seniors asked the town to take ownership of the entire building.
BOMBAY –– Common wisdom says you have to spend money to make money. Members of the Franklin County Industrial Development Agency are going to put that old adage to the test.
FORT COVINGTON –– Town Board members could soon have a new place to meet.
Malone police chief lauds new K-9, notes big drop in DWI cases in annual department report to Village Board
MALONE –– One of the newest members of the Village Police Department has had a big impact on the local criminal justice scene since coming onto active duty a little over a year ago, Police Chief Chris Premo told the Village Board on Monday
MOIRA –– The proposed creation of water and sewer systems in the town has so far failed to generate significant public support, the engineer heading up the project told the Town Board on Tuesday.
FORT COVINGTON – Even though they still have one game remaining in the regular season, you c…
BRUSHTON – The Madrid-Waddington boys varsity basketball team solidified its hold on second …
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's political sensibilities appear to be driven by a pendulum.
The Dickey Amendment, a provision inserted into congressional spending bills each year, did …
The Malone Winter Carnival parade has seen its share of ups and downs over its roughly 60-ye…